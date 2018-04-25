CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is on the disabled list again with another leg issue.

He is the third Texas starting infielder out with an injury.

The Rangers placed Beltre on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring. Beltre got hurt the night before in the eighth inning of a 3-2 home loss to Oakland, when he pulled up limping on his way to first base and then gingerly walked off the field after his 3,075th career hit.

gettyimages 950906444 Rangers Beltre On DL With Another Leg Issue

Adrian Beltre #29 of the Texas Rangers hits a single in the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 24, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

It is the fifth time since joining the Rangers in 2011 that the 39-year-old Beltre has gone on the DL because of leg issues. He missed the first 51 games last year because of calf and hamstring problems before becoming the 31st player in MLB history with 3,000 career hits. He then had another DL stint in September.

Beltre, who is in his 21st MLB season, was limited to 94 games last year. That was his fewest games since 77 as rookie with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus is out at least another month after breaking his right elbow when he was hit by a pitch April 12. Second baseman Rougned Odor has been out since April 10 with a left hamstring strain.

Texas recalled outfielder Ryan Rua from Triple-A Round Rock, the second time in eight days he has come back up because of injuries to other players. The Rangers also activated right-hander Doug Fister from the 10-day DL to start the series finale against the A’s on

Wednesday night, and optioned reliever Matt Bush to Round Rock.

The entire Rangers starting infield has changed from the lineup that took the field for the season opener less than a month ago.

When Andrus got hurt, Joey Gallo was shuffled to left field from first base, where rookie Ronald Guzman is starting now. Delino DeShields has returned to center field after a broken hand sidelined him for three weeks and weakened the Texas outfield significantly.

Rookie infielder-catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa, called up when Odor went on the DL, was in the lineup at third base on Wednesday night, when infielder-outfielder Drew Robinson started at second base. Kiner-Falefa had started seven games at second base and two at shortstop.

Fister had been on the DL since April 10 because of a right hip strain.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

