CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Brandon De McCall, capital murder, Collin County, death penalty, grand jury, Local TV

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County grand jury has indicted Brandon McCall on two counts of capital murder, 7 counts of aggravated assault of a public servant for killing his roommate and a Richardson police officer in February.

brandon de mccall Alleged Killer Of Officer, Roommate Indicted For Capital Murder

Brandon De McCall (Image via Richardson Police Dept.)

Prosecutors will seek death penalty.

Officer David Sherrard was shot after responding to a call about a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments, near Renner Road and North Star Road in early February.

screen shot 2018 02 08 at 11 27 41 am copy Alleged Killer Of Officer, Roommate Indicted For Capital Murder

David Sherrard (credit: Richardson Police Department)

Richardson Police Chief Jimmy Spivey said when officers arrived they found the injured civilian and began rendering aid. “In the course of their investigation they were led to an apartment where they made an entry and immediately encountered gunfire.”

The Chief said Officer Sherrard fell back out of the apartment and was immediately helped by other officers.

After allegedly shooting Officer Sherrard, accused gunman Brandon De McCall barricaded himself inside one of the apartments for more than four hours. The wounded 37-year-old officer was rushed to Medical City Plano but died from his injuries. He had been shot in the neck.

Chief Spivey said, “I can tell you that Officer Sherrard is a brave, tenured police officer who died in the service of his community.”

Rene Gamez was also killed. Police say the 30-year-old lived in the apartment where McCall held police at bay and that he knew the  accused gunman. The exact relationship between the two men, if any, isn’t known.

People who knew Gamez took to social media saying their friend was “sweet” and always “the life of the party.”

The standoff kept residents sheltered in their apartments as McCall randomly firing shots throughout the evening. Ultimately McCall surrendered after officers pumped tear gas into the unit. Witnesses said he shouted “I’m sorry” as he was taken into custody.

McCall does have a criminal history. In 2016 he was arrested by Richardson police for possession of controlled substance. Last summer he was committed to a mental hospital for threatening to jump off a bridge and telling the arresting officers that he wanted to be taken to a doctor and “put to sleep permanently.”

Resident Chrystal Shaw said she sheltered inside her apartment for hours. “The gunfire was very, very loud. It seemed like he was firing about eight or nine rounds and then for about five minutes it would get quiet and then he would shoot again.”

Officer Sherrard is the first Richardson police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the department was first organized in 1955.

Officer David Sherrard was a 14-year veteran with the department and was married with two daughters.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch