PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County grand jury has indicted Brandon McCall on two counts of capital murder, 7 counts of aggravated assault of a public servant for killing his roommate and a Richardson police officer in February.

Prosecutors will seek death penalty.

Officer David Sherrard was shot after responding to a call about a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments, near Renner Road and North Star Road in early February.

Richardson Police Chief Jimmy Spivey said when officers arrived they found the injured civilian and began rendering aid. “In the course of their investigation they were led to an apartment where they made an entry and immediately encountered gunfire.”

The Chief said Officer Sherrard fell back out of the apartment and was immediately helped by other officers.

After allegedly shooting Officer Sherrard, accused gunman Brandon De McCall barricaded himself inside one of the apartments for more than four hours. The wounded 37-year-old officer was rushed to Medical City Plano but died from his injuries. He had been shot in the neck.

Chief Spivey said, “I can tell you that Officer Sherrard is a brave, tenured police officer who died in the service of his community.”

Rene Gamez was also killed. Police say the 30-year-old lived in the apartment where McCall held police at bay and that he knew the accused gunman. The exact relationship between the two men, if any, isn’t known.

People who knew Gamez took to social media saying their friend was “sweet” and always “the life of the party.”

The standoff kept residents sheltered in their apartments as McCall randomly firing shots throughout the evening. Ultimately McCall surrendered after officers pumped tear gas into the unit. Witnesses said he shouted “I’m sorry” as he was taken into custody.

McCall does have a criminal history. In 2016 he was arrested by Richardson police for possession of controlled substance. Last summer he was committed to a mental hospital for threatening to jump off a bridge and telling the arresting officers that he wanted to be taken to a doctor and “put to sleep permanently.”

Resident Chrystal Shaw said she sheltered inside her apartment for hours. “The gunfire was very, very loud. It seemed like he was firing about eight or nine rounds and then for about five minutes it would get quiet and then he would shoot again.”

Officer Sherrard is the first Richardson police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the department was first organized in 1955.

Officer David Sherrard was a 14-year veteran with the department and was married with two daughters.