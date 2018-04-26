CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Dallas, FAA, fan blade, Federal Aviation Administration, Jennifer Riordan, Jet Engine, Local TV, metal fatigue, National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, Philadelphia, Southwest, Southwest Airlines

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Southwest Airlines says bookings are down since the fatal accident on one of its Dallas-bound planes last week.

The company said Thursday that it expects revenue per mile, which tracks average prices, will drop between 1 percent and 3 percent in the April-through-June quarter. It said that 1 to 2 percentage points of the decline is due to slower sales since the April 17 accident that killed a passenger.

Southwest disclosed the weaker bookings as it reported a 22 percent increase in first-quarter profit, to $463 million. The results were in line with Wall Street expectations.

The financial ups and downs, however, were overshadowed by the emergency landing of Southwest Flight #1380 last week in Philadelphia that killed one passenger when its engine failed. It was the first accident-related death of a passenger in the airline’s 47-year history.

“It remains a somber time” at the airline, CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement. He repeated condolences to the family of the woman who died when a piece of the exploding engine hit the plane, pledged to cooperate with accident investigators, and said Southwest “will never compromise” on safety.

The woman who died, Jennifer Riordan, was a wife, mother of two and vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo. Seven other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Analysts believe that any loss in bookings because of the accident will be temporary. JP Morgan’s Jamie Baker said no other airline has reported gaining at Southwest’s expense — although he noted it would be poor etiquette for other carriers to do so — and that any booking away from Southwest will be short-term.

The airline also announced that it plans to fly to four cities in Hawaii, not just Honolulu. That decision raises the stakes in a looming competition with Hawaiian Airlines and other carriers that fly to the islands from the West Coast. The Southwest flights are expected to start late this year or early in 2019.

Southwest also said it will lease coveted takeoff and landing slots at LaGuardia Airport in New York and Washington Reagan National Airport just outside the nation’s capital from Alaska Airlines, allowing it to expand at two airports that are essentially full.

Lower income taxes helped Southwest overcome cheaper average fares and higher fuel and labor costs in the January-through-March quarter. Taxes dropped 28 percent from a year ago, saving the Dallas-based airline $54 million.

Excluding items such as fuel-hedging contracts, Southwest said it would have earned 75 cents per share, matching the forecast of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $4.94 billion. That was a Southwest record for the first quarter, but it fell short of the $5.02 billion that analysts in the Zacks survey had expected.

Southwest boosted revenue despite a drop of nearly 5 percent in the average one-way fare, to $146.33 — reflecting slightly short trips and competition on key routes. However, the airline carried 6 percent more passengers, and the average flight was fuller — 81.5 percent of seats were sold, compared with 79.9 percent a year earlier.

Labor costs roses 5 percent and fuel costs grew 6 percent. But Southwest said second-quarter cost increases would be modest, even with possible pay raises for mechanics and what it termed a preliminary estimate of expenses related to the fatal accident — Southwest did not give a figure for those.

Southwest shares have fallen 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased slightly more than 1 percent. The stock has fallen roughly 6 percent in the last 12 months.

Southwest shares were down $1.61, or 3 percent, to $52.22 in morning trading.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch