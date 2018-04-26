ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – With the 19th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Leighton Vander Esch of Boise State.

“We got Super Bowls to win, baby,” Vander Esch said after being drafted.

The Cowboys passed on filling a need at wide receiver and selected Vander Esch, a late bloomer who didn’t play 11-man football in high school.

Some fans at AT&T Stadium were not thrilled with the pick. Many could be heard booing. There were also cheers after the selection.

