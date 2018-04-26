CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:Dallas Police Department, First Assistant Chief David Pughes, Public Safety Committee, Sgt. George Aranda

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Potential recruits lined up at Dallas Police Headquarters during the first of three days of testing.

Among them, Prestin Parker of Minnesota, who said he wouldn’t change his mind about trying out even after one officer died, and another received critical injuries this week after a suspect shot them up close.

Parker said, “It’s obviously upsetting, sad to see officers get killed for the job they’re doing. I guess I’ve got my own mindset that I’m not going to let things that happen in the world affect me and make me not want to do the job that I want to do.”

Dallas Police say 100 people have signed up so far, which is double the number they normally see.

Sgt. George Aranda, with DPD’s recruiting unit says, “The complete opposite is happening. We’ve seen a big influx from the community from new applicants coming in.”

DPD needs new applicants if it wants to reach its goal this year to hire 250 officers.

But through the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31st, the city has hired 90.

During a briefing before the city council’s Public Safety Committee Monday, First Assistant Chief David Pughes acknowledged the department is “a little behind” of its hiring goal.

As of the same date, the department had 3,043 sworn officers.

To boost recruits, the city has started an aggressive social media strategy and a campaign 30 days, 30 reasons to join DPD. Earlier this month, 26 DPD recruits graduated the police academy and began patrolling the streets of Dallas.

Chief U. Renee Hall thanked them for answering the call to serve. “You should be extremely and enormously proud for what you have accomplished. You have made your families proud, and you have made the city of Dallas proud.”

Lane Guillory of Louisiana says she has wanted to be a police officer since the 2nd grade. “Oh, I’m feeling great. This has been my dream for a long time and it’s finally come true. It’ll be interesting, it’ll be exciting. I’m ready.”

With support of his wife and daughter, Eliezar Gonzalez left his job as a chemist in Wisconsin to answer the call from within at the age of 38. “I had to stay in shape, get in better shape, and try to keep up with my classmates. It seemed to me the Dallas area really needed officers so I really wanted to help and serve the community.”

The testing for potential recruits continues Friday and Saturday, and DPD says walk-ins are welcome.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack

 

