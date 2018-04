DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department announced Thursday the funeral arrangements for Officer Rogelio Santander, who was shot and killed on Tuesday at a North Dallas Home Depot.

A private mass is set for Monday, April 30 at the Cathedral Guadalupe in Dallas.

The public visitation is that same evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Cathedral.

Funeral services are set for Tuesday, May 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Pointe Church In Rockwall.