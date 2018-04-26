SAGINAW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new member of the Saginaw Fire Department has graduated training, providing the department a new nose for arson.

Arson K9 Sheldon joins Lt. John Tadlock to help sniff out fire causes in Saginaw and area counties when needed.

The 2-year-old black Labrador retriever and Lt. Tadlock just finished a five week canine-accelerant detection school and were certified Thursday.

Tadlock and Sheldon join seven other arson dog teams in Texas funded through the State Farm arson dog program.

The other Texas teams are located in: McKinney, Flower Mound, San Antonio, Conroe, Big Spring and Brownwood.

A public introduction and demonstration of Sheldon’s skills will be held soon once he’s settled in his new home, the fire department said in a news release.