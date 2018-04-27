DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The bond for the Dallas police shooting suspect now sits at more than $4 million after new charges were filed.

Armando Juarez faces new charges for aggravated assault against a public servant.

Dallas police reported Juarez fired his gun towards them during a chase before his arrest.

Prosecutors had already charged him with capital murder in the death of officer Rogelio Santander. He also faces charges for injuring another officer, Crystal Almeida, and Home Depot employee Scott Painter.

A funeral for Officer Santander will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1 at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.