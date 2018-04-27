CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Armando Juarez, Armando Luis Juarez, Dallas, Dallas County Medical Examiner, Dallas Police Department, Dallas police officers, Home Depot, Local TV, Northeast Patrol Division, Officer Crystal Almeida, Officer Rogelio Santander, officers shot, police officers shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of fallen Dallas police Officer Rogelio Santander has been moved from Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas hospital, where he died, to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Despite it being after 2:30 a.m. Friday, dozens of officers stood at attention at the hospital and lined the streets to take part in the dignified transfer.

officer santander transfer Body Of Fallen Dallas Police Officer Transferred From Hospital

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Last night hundreds of candles were lit in honor of Officer Santander. The vigil, that was open to the public, was held at the Dallas police Northeast Patrol Station, where he and the other injured officer, Crystal Almeida, both served.

With his family filling the front rows at the vigil, commanding officers praised Officer Santander for his work ethic, his smile, and ultimately his sacrifice.

A private mass for Officer Santander will be held Monday, April 30 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Dallas. His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1 at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

Dallas police Officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot employee Scott Painter were also shot Tuesday and both remain hospitalized. At last check, officials said their conditions were improving.

Both the officers and Mr. Painter were shot Tuesday at a Home Depot store in North Dallas as they tried to take a customer who had a felony warrant into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch