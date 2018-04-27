DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of fallen Dallas police Officer Rogelio Santander has been moved from Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas hospital, where he died, to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Despite it being after 2:30 a.m. Friday, dozens of officers stood at attention at the hospital and lined the streets to take part in the dignified transfer.

Last night hundreds of candles were lit in honor of Officer Santander. The vigil, that was open to the public, was held at the Dallas police Northeast Patrol Station, where he and the other injured officer, Crystal Almeida, both served.

With his family filling the front rows at the vigil, commanding officers praised Officer Santander for his work ethic, his smile, and ultimately his sacrifice.

A private mass for Officer Santander will be held Monday, April 30 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Dallas. His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1 at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

Dallas police Officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot employee Scott Painter were also shot Tuesday and both remain hospitalized. At last check, officials said their conditions were improving.

Both the officers and Mr. Painter were shot Tuesday at a Home Depot store in North Dallas as they tried to take a customer who had a felony warrant into custody.