By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:North Texas, Sgt. Homer Hogues, Tuskegee Airmen, VCNCT, Veterans Coalition of North Central Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They are the American war heroes that history almost forgets. Now, some North Texans are remembering the service and sacrifice of a local Tuskegee Airman in a real and tangible way.

“It was, somewhat horrible,” said Staff Sgt. Homer Hogues in the slow, wise voice of one who has seen and survived a world that most of us can only imagine. “They had to pull the shades down, because they’d a had a riot down there,” he said, recalling how black soldiers had to hide if they were even riding a train that also carried white women.

tusk e1524872081230 Community Rallying To Support Local Tuskegee Airman

Sgt. Homer Hogues (CBS11)

The famed airmen and other soldiers fought in a segregated military, in service to a country where they lived in fear. Nevertheless, he says of his service, “I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed it because I was doing something for my country.”

And now his community wants to say “thank you,” in a real and tangible way.

“We have to do better just taking care of our elderly population,” said Nekima Horton, with Veterans Coalition of North Central Texas. “Period. Point blank.”

The non-profit is billed as a bridge between resources and the veterans that need them — so they’re rallying volunteers to help update the Hogues’ home.

“Our goal here is to make sure they are living their golden years as comfortable as possible,” said Horton.

Another non-profit called Texas Impact will handle the bulk of the repairs. It’s the community outreach arm of Brenden’s Equitable Investments, LLC. But, extra hands are still needed.

“We need some volunteers to help with painting,” said Horton. “It’s a beautiful house; but, with a fresh coat of paint we can make it pop again.”

Other repairs will allow Sgt. Hogues more mobility now that he uses a wheelchair.

“We want to make sure his bathroom is accessible to him, the whole bathroom is going to get a remodel with a roll in shower,” said Horton. “You have a washing machine in the kichten and a dryer on the back porch…we’re gonna fix that.”

And the wisdom is free.

“…don’t forget about your God,” said Sgt. Hogues. “He brought us from a mighty long ways.”

Indeed.

Visit www.vcnct.org if you can hold a paintbrush and would like to help.

