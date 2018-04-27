(CBS11) – If you read the title of this blog, you may be thinking to yourself…what tradition? Well, let me explain.

This past week, it was announced that Jeff Glor, anchorman of the CBS Evening News, would now also anchor the weekday 4:00 p.m. CT CBS News Radio “On The Hour” newscast. Many of you know that familiar theme (“DA DA DA.. DUDU DA!!”) and when the mike open, “CBS News, I’m (so and so).” For years it has been formatted for a three minutes of news, one minute of commercials, and then another minute of news (and sometimes another minute of commercials).

In addition, the main CBS Evening News anchor on TV would walk over to the network radio side and do that hourly. Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather did it for years when the radio service was the CBS Radio Network. Today it is referred more as CBS News Radio distributed to radio stations around the country by Skyview Networks.

If you have listened to Jeff on TV, you know he has an excellent voice. But to hear his voice on a 50,000 watt AM station that has great audio processing? Even better.

This all starts on Monday, April 23, 2018. Listen to CBS News’ Heather Bosch in the network radio booth. See you on the radio!