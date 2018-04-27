FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former TCU star quarterback Trevone Boykin made his first court appearance today following a domestic violence allegation.

Boykin is charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

Police say the 24 -year-old assaulted his girlfriend Shabrika Bailey in his Mansfield home last month.

Bailey was hospitalized from her injuries, which included a broken jaw. Hospital authorities notified police who said the assault was recorded on home security cameras.

The Seattle Seahawks released Boykin shortly after his arrest.

The football play didn’t comment after leaving court, but he has denied the allegations saying Bailey lied about him and it cost him his job.