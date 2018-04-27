CBS 11(credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The […]
Filed Under:court, domestic violence, Shabrika Bailey, TCU, Trevone Boykin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former TCU star quarterback Trevone Boykin made his first court appearance today following a domestic violence allegation.

Boykin is charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

Police say the 24 -year-old assaulted his girlfriend Shabrika Bailey in his Mansfield home last month.

Bailey was hospitalized from her injuries, which included a broken jaw. Hospital authorities notified police who said the assault was recorded on home security cameras.

The Seattle Seahawks released Boykin shortly after his arrest.

The football play didn’t comment after leaving court, but he has denied the allegations saying Bailey lied about him and it cost him his job.

trevone boykin Former TCU Quarterback In Court After Domestic Violence Claim

Trevone Boykin (credit: Mansfield Police Department)

