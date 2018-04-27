HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized through the weekend as he recovers from an infection that required his hospitalization a day after his wife’s funeral.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22 and was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular patient room three days later. He’s being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Fmr President @GeorgeHWBush will remain in @MethodistHosp through the weekend to continue his recovery and regaining strength. 41 is in excellent spirits, and is looking forward to resuming his schedule and going to Maine next month. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 27, 2018

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Friday that the 93-year-old Bush “is in excellent spirits” and is looking forward to resuming his schedule and traveling next month to his family’s home in Maine, where he usually spends the summers.

H.W. Bush uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility after developing a form of Parkinson’s disease and has needed hospital treatment several times in recent years.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died on April 17 at their Houston home.

