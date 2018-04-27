CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A judge has delayed a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney.

In a decision Friday, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero agreed to delay the case and set a hearing for July 27.

Michael Cohen, longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump

Michael Cohen, longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, leaves the United States District Court Southern District of New York on April 26, 2018 in New York City. Cohen and lawyers representing President Trump are asking the court to block Justice Department officials from reading documents and materials related to his Cohen’s relationship with President Trump that they believe should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Officials with the FBI, armed with a search warrant, recently raided Cohen’s office and two private residences. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, asked to delay the case after FBI agents raided his home and office earlier this month.

The FBI was seeking records about a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen argues that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination may be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford)

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York for a hearing related to Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidante, April 16, 2018 in New York City. Cohen and lawyers representing President Trump are asking the court to block Justice Department officials from reading documents and materials related to Cohen’s relationship with President Trump that they believe should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Officials with the FBI, armed with a search warrant, raided Cohen’s office and two private residences last week. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement that prevents her from discussing it. She’s also suing Cohen, alleging defamation.

In March, the alleged non-disclosure agreement to keep an affair between President Trump and an adult-movie actress secret started getting more scrutiny as the State of Texas began investigating why it wasn’t properly signed when it was notarized in Forney.

