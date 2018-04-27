CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — With flowers, tears and bowed heads, the citizens of Kosovo held their annual commemoration day for the 1,650 people still unaccounted for since the country’s 1998-99 war.

People gathered Friday at the Grieving Valley in the village of Meja, 55 miles west of the capital Pristina, where 19 years ago 376 Albanian civilians were killed by the Serb army and paramilitary troops.

The war left some 10,000 dead and ended after NATO intervened on behalf of the region’s Albanian majority.

Victims’ family members expressed anger that Kosovo’s post-war governments had not renovated the symbolic cemetery where Muslims and Christians are buried at the same place, the only one in the country.

Blerim Maloku, whose father Mergim was slain during the war, urged authorities not to “treat us badly anymore” and fulfill their promise to renovate the cemetery.

A European Union mission monitoring justice in Kosovo said 506 victims overall have been returned to their families.

“Families need closure to their painful past and the tragic loss that they have suffered,” said Alexandra Papadopoulou, the group’s head.

Kosovo is run by former independence fighters of the Kosovo Liberation Army — President Hashim Thaci and Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj.

Haradinaj went to the ceremony in Meja, laying bouquets of flowers at some headstones, and pledged to renovate the cemetery.

Thaci did not go to Meja but issued a statement.

“The perpetrators of the crimes, massacres, deportations, disappearances and other forms of systematic murders of our citizens must be brought to justice,” he said.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Serbia has not recognized.

Vase Tahiraj, 86, holds a portrait of her son Halil Tahiraj killed during the Kosovo war as she attends a ceremony marking the Day of Missing Persons on April 27, 2018 at the cemetery of the village of Meje where in 1999 Serbian forces left about 400 civilians dead. – The conflict in Kosovo claimed the lives of more than 13000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians. More than 1600 people, most of them ethnic Albanians, are still missing from the Kosovo war. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

