(CBS Local) – Last month, an unlikely star emerged at the NFL Scouting Combine, and soon he could be joining an NFL team.

With a prosthetic hand, Shaquem Griffin wowed scouts by bench pressing 225 pounds 20 times, and running the fastest 40-yard dash of any linebacker in more than a decade. The performance helped boost his popularity, gaining the attention of fans and NFL players alike. Now that NFL draft day is finally here, the spotlight is on Griffin once again.

He admitted to CBS News’ Dana Jacobson that he’s dealing with some anxiety.

“I said, if I get a phone call, I might start crying immediately,” Griffin said. “If I start crying, then my mom’s going to cry. I’m going to give the phone to my brother. We sound alike. We’ll be just fine.”

Griffin’s twin brother Shaquill, who is only one minute older than him, already plays for the Seattle Seahawks. Shaquem has been playing football since he was a kid, even though a congenital birth defect left him with just one functioning hand since age 4. His ability has been questioned at every level, but Shaquem continued to prove the doubters wrong.

“You say now football can be a purpose for you. What is that purpose?” asked Jacobson.

“I mean, my purpose for me is to be able to set a standard and get away from people saying — setting limitations on others,” Griffin said. “I never wanna stop helping people and inspirin’ people to do– to be the best that they can be. So even without football– football doesn’t define Shaquem Griffin. It’s who we can help that defines us.”

