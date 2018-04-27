CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
WATCH: Live Video Of Motorcade For Fallen Officer Rogelio Santander
Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards
Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

WASHINGTON -1.5

The home team has won and covered all five games in this series, but the boost of a healthy John Wall for Washington still isn’t being factored in enough here. In two of the three games at Toronto, the Wizards were equal or capable of winning. In both of their home games, the Wizards were noticeably the better team. The Wizards even the series Friday.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (20-8-2 in last 30 NBA picks)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
Friday, April 27, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

INDIANA -1

The Pacers have stayed with the Cavaliers in every single game in this series. Each Cleveland win has required a huge LeBron James performance, and he keeps making the difference down the stretch. But in a must-win situation, I expect Indiana to adjust defensively and at least slow LeBron down. They can win this game, so I’m siding with the home team here. Lay the small number.

SportsLine Expert: Galin Dragiev (86-67-3 in last 156 NBA picks)

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder watch the game clock during the second half of game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs against the Utah Jazz at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 25, 2018 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony (L-R) (Photo Credit: J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
Friday, April 27, 2018, 10:30 pm ET

UTAH -6

I’m still sickened that the Jazz blew a 71-46, third-quarter lead to the Thunder, culminating in the third-biggest comeback in NBA Playoffs history (mostly because I took Utah ). The remarkable rally doesn’t change what we’ve seen all series, that the Jazz have the tools to take out the Thunder. If Utah’s bigs can stay out of foul trouble — Russell Westbrook and Co. took advantage of opened lanes after fouls altered Utah’s rotation on Wednesday — look for the Jazz to build up another sizeable lead. This time, without a historic comeback.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (20-10 in last 30 NBA ATS picks)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
Saturday, April 28, 2018, 10:30 pm ET

GOLDEN STATE -7.5

The Warriors showed they are still an incredibly dangerous team in the playoffs when their starters (and Andre Iguodala) play heavy minutes. The Pelicans need Jrue Holiday to play like a superstar to have a shot at this series, and I expect Holiday to struggle against the size of Klay Thompson, while Draymond Green works on Anthony Davis. Lay the large number.

SportsLine Expert: Galin Dragiev (86-67-3 in last 156 NBA picks)

