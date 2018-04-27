DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As adult film actress Stormy Daniels performs at Dallas-Fort Worth strip clubs, her lawsuit against the President of the United States is delayed by a judge.

Daniels is performing at Bucks Wild strip clubs in DFW this weekend. She is scheduled for two performances at the Fort Worth location Friday night and at the Dallas location Saturday.

Daniels is already center stage in American politics, suing the President of the United States to undo an alleged nondisclosure agreement.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and lives in Forney, says she had sex with Trump in 2006.

“We want to see what made the President, President Donald Trump, pick her,” said one male patron who wished to remain nameless.

Bucks Wild dancer Emily Austin says the club will be near capacity tonight, saying some patrons arrived as early as noon to get a prime spot. Daniels will be dancing on the main stage and anyone who pays the $40 cover charge will be able to see her.

“When we heard that she was coming, that we were actually getting her, everybody was really excited,” says Austin. “It’s going to be a big night.”

Bucks Wild’s owner says among the most notable guests are the VIPs, many who are flying in from New York, the presidents home state, to see her.

Although Daniels was a well-known porn actress before, she’s been selling out performances like tonight’s since coming forward with allegations against the president.

“People are going to assume, people are going to ask questions, but you know what, she’s doing her job,” said Austin.