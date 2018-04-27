CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Bucks Wild, dfw, Local TV, nondisclosure agreement, President Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, strip clubs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As adult film actress Stormy Daniels performs at Dallas-Fort Worth strip clubs, her lawsuit against the President of the United States is delayed by a judge.

Daniels is performing at Bucks Wild strip clubs in DFW this weekend. She is scheduled for two performances at the Fort Worth location Friday night and at the Dallas location Saturday.

gettyimages 947626448 Stormy Daniels Appearing In DFW

On Tuesday, April 17, Stormy Daniels sits down with the co-hosts of The View (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT) for her first live television interview. Daniels will be joined in studio by her attorney Michael Avenatti. “The View” airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network.
(Photo by Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images)

Daniels is already center stage in American politics, suing the President of the United States to undo an alleged nondisclosure agreement.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and lives in Forney, says she had sex with Trump in 2006.

“We want to see what made the President, President Donald Trump, pick her,” said one male patron who wished to remain nameless.

Bucks Wild dancer Emily Austin says the club will be near capacity tonight, saying some patrons arrived as early as noon to get a prime spot. Daniels will be dancing on the main stage and anyone who pays the $40 cover charge will be able to see her.

“When we heard that she was coming, that we were actually getting her, everybody was really excited,” says Austin. “It’s going to be a big night.”

Bucks Wild’s owner says among the most notable guests are the VIPs, many who are flying in from New York, the presidents home state, to see her.

Although Daniels was a well-known porn actress before, she’s been selling out performances like tonight’s since coming forward with allegations against the president.

“People are going to assume, people are going to ask questions, but you know what, she’s doing her job,” said Austin.

 

