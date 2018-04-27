CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
WATCH: Live Video Of Motorcade For Fallen Officer Rogelio Santander
Filed Under:caught on video, intercom, Viral Video, walmart
(credit: Forrest Hunter/Facebook)

LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky (CBSDFW.COM) – Forrest Hunter was shopping at a Walmart in Kentucky and all he wanted was a little assistance. After looking for an employee and waiting at the sporting goods counter — for what he considered an extended amount of time – Hunter got tired of waiting and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Hunter leaned on the counter, picked up a phone, which was connected to the store’s intercom, and made an announcement. Speaking into the phone he said, “Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please. I’m the customer.”

The call for help was apparently a good move. Hunter, who was at the store trying to buy a hunting license, says it wasn’t long before someone came to assist him.

“A guy walked up and asked if I needed any help,” he told CBS affiliate WKYT. “I said, ‘How’d you know?'”

No one at the store chastised Hunter for using the intercom and he bought his license and left.

Becca Robinson, Hunter’s girlfriend, was the one who filmed him taking over the intercom. Hunter posted the video to Facebook on April 20 and as of today the video has more than 3.7 million views.

Hunter said he didn’t realize the video had taken off online until Monday. By that time, it had already been shared more than 32,000 times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch