LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky (CBSDFW.COM) – Forrest Hunter was shopping at a Walmart in Kentucky and all he wanted was a little assistance. After looking for an employee and waiting at the sporting goods counter — for what he considered an extended amount of time – Hunter got tired of waiting and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Hunter leaned on the counter, picked up a phone, which was connected to the store’s intercom, and made an announcement. Speaking into the phone he said, “Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please. I’m the customer.”

The call for help was apparently a good move. Hunter, who was at the store trying to buy a hunting license, says it wasn’t long before someone came to assist him.

“A guy walked up and asked if I needed any help,” he told CBS affiliate WKYT. “I said, ‘How’d you know?'”

No one at the store chastised Hunter for using the intercom and he bought his license and left.

Becca Robinson, Hunter’s girlfriend, was the one who filmed him taking over the intercom. Hunter posted the video to Facebook on April 20 and as of today the video has more than 3.7 million views.

Hunter said he didn’t realize the video had taken off online until Monday. By that time, it had already been shared more than 32,000 times.