Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, LA Rams, NFL Draft, Tavon Austin, Wide receiver
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Tavon Austin #11 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball to make a touchdown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their wide receiver lineup by acquiring Tavon Austin from the Los Angeles Rams for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft.

It’s the second receiver-related move during the draft after the Cowboys dumped franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting decision this month.

Dallas drafted Michael Gallup in the third round Friday.

Austin had 1,689 career yards receiving in five disappointing seasons with the

Rams after getting drafted eighth overall in 2013. The first three years were in St.

Louis before the move to LA. Austin had a career-high five touchdowns in 2015 and his most yards with 509 a year later.

When the Rams surged to the NFC West title last year after 10 straight losing seasons, Austin didn’t play much of a part. He had just 13 catches for 47 yards while playing in all 16 games.

The Rams are getting the 192nd pick in the sixth round. The Cowboys have two other sixth-round choices.

