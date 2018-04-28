ARLINGTON (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys have acquired defensive lineman Jihad Ward from Oakland for receiver and kick returner Ryan Switzer.

It’s the second trade of the day for the Cowboys involving a receiver, this time with one leaving instead of coming in. Dallas got Tavon Austin, the eighth overall pick in 2013, from the Los Angeles Rams for a sixth-round pick.

Ward was a healthy scratch most of last season, playing five games despite being a second-round pick in 2016. He had his only career sack in 2017. Ward has played both end and tackle on the defensive line.

Switzer was a fourth-round pick last year with the idea that he would become the primary kick returner. The highlight of his rookie season was an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown in a win over Washington.

The trade reunites Switzer with special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who left the Cowboys for the same job on new Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s staff.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)