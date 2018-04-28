CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It was the first time the NFL Draft was held in a stadium, and the spectacle was more than enough to attract fans from around the world. The 2018 NFL Draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The three-day event which started on Thursday came to end Saturday, but fans were able to make it out and celebrate as much as they could during its final day.

Eddie Gardner is from San Francisco, but currently lives in Finland. He flew to Texas to take part in the event with other football fans.

Fans were able to enjoy the perfect weather and free admission with different events that happened around the stadium.

The draft is expected to draw more than 250,000 people by the time the final round ended.

Fans watched the draft on several screens outside the stadium and even inside.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’ve always been a Niner fan… from El Paso, Texas. I got this for my birthday… figured I might as well represent,” said fan Joshua Anguiano.

Area businesses also benefited from the draft with a surge of business due to the thousands of fans in North Texas.

