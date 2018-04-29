CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:MLB, Texas Rangers, toronto blue jays

TORONTO (AP) — Sloppy outfield play cost the Blue Jays a couple of runs on Saturday.

On Sunday, Randal Grichuk changed the conversation with a highlight reel catch to start a double play.

Kevin Pillar homered for the third time in two games, J.A. Happ pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Teoscar Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte added solo home runs as the Blue Jays snapped a four-game home losing streak and won for the third time in their past 10. Hernandez reached base three times and scored twice.

Grichuk made the defensive play of the game to end in the first. A diving Grichuk managed to cradle Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sinking liner between his forearm and his chest, then threw to second base to double off Delino DeShields, who had reached on an error.

“That was huge to get out of there with a guy with as good speed as there is in the league on second,” an appreciative Happ said.

Grichuk said he was trying to stay low to keep the ball out of the lights, but stumbled just as he started to dive.

“I knew it was going to come down right around that area,” Grichuk said. “I figured ‘I’m going down but let’s throw the glove up and have a chance.’ Luckily I was able to make the play. There was a method, even through it looked absolutely terrible.”

Manager John Gibbons said Grichuk’s catch “kind of set the tone a little bit, especially with the way things have been going.”

Pillar, who has plenty of highlight reel catches on his resume, but whose misplay led to a two-run double Saturday, joked that Grichuk’s catch was short on style points.

“Mine are much more graceful,” Pillar said.

Kiner-Falefa started a nifty double play of his own to end the fourth. Toronto had the bases loaded when Kiner-Falefa snared Steve Pearce’s line drive and stepped on second to double up Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Happ (4-1) allowed two runs and five hits to remain unbeaten since opening day, a March 29 loss to the Yankees. The left-hander walked none and matched a season-high with nine strikeouts. It was just the fourth time in 27 games a Toronto started had finished seven innings.

“We desperately needed that,” Gibbons said.

Renato Nunez hit his first home run of the season for the Rangers, whose season-high three-game winning streak was snapped.

Pillar, who went deep twice in Saturday’s 7-4 loss, made it three homers in four at bats with a leadoff blast in the fourth, his fourth.

All three Blue Jays home runs came off left-hander Martin Perez (2-3), who allowed four runs and five hits in four innings. Perez has failed to reach the fifth in three of his past four starts.

“It was a challenge for him to keep his delivery together today,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

Perez, who has a 9.62 ERA on the road and a 9.67 ERA overall, took issue with some calls by home plate umpire Tim Timmons.

“I threw good pitches and they didn’t call them,” Perez said. “They looked like strikes and they didn’t give them to me.”

Solarte hit a leadoff homer in the second, his seventh, and Hernandez connected to begin the third, his fourth.

Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua made a sliding catch in foul territory on Aledmys Diaz’s fly ball for the final out of the sixth. Toronto challenged but the call was upheld.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch