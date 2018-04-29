FRUITVALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One year ago Sunday, people living in Van Zandt County were heading for cover after violent tornadoes hit in and near Canton, Texas.

The storm victims took a moment to pause about what has happened in the area since the tornadoes ravaged homes, businesses and much more.

Inside First Baptist Church in Fruitvale, it was standing room only. The church hosted the “Tornado Anniversary Service of Hope” with people inside wiping back tears and reflecting on how far the community has come.

Citizens, county leaders and tornado survivors from Van Zandt County gathered to worship and sing, along with prayers for hope during what is still a rebuilding process.

Four people were killed and more than 50 people were hurt when seven tornadoes swept through the area just east of the Metroplex.

One couple at the service moved into a new home just four weeks ago on the same property where their home was destroyed by the storms.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but it’s a wonderful community that pulls for each other,” said Kim Pettiet.

No offering was taken at the service as the community looks to collect money for a recovery fund.

If you would like to help the recovery fund, you may send checks to: