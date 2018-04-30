FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas military veterans looking to advance their careers have a free opportunity Tuesday to network and get professional advice.

The nonprofit, Honor Courage Commitment, is hosting a Career Enhancement Forum Tuesday, May 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 401 Spring Valley Road, Suite 20 in Farmers Branch.

Area veterans can get advice on targeted job search, resumes and interviewing.

“The forum will help veterans learn how to prepare for the next career search or climb the corporate ladder effectively,” said Cliff Sosamon, Executive Director of Honor Courage Commitment. “When you are a member of the military, you know exactly what it takes to get promoted, it is in black and white for each pay grade, corporate America, is different from company to company, there can be many more variables.”

Veterans who plan to attend are asked to RSVP here.

The panel of experts at the event include:

Rich Russo- Korn Ferry

Russo is Currently building out a global search operations capability for Futurestep. Multi-year experience with senior and mid-management search projects for Board, CEO, COO, CFO, Vice President and Director level roles.

Matthew Reis- BSN Sports

Reis currently serves as a Corporate Recruiter at BSN Sports. He is responsible for full life cycle recruiting efforts for all corporate positions at the headquarters in Dallas. Additionally, he recruits all Sales Support roles for eight regional offices nationwide.

Michelle Slaughter -Hire Heroes

Slaughter has worked for two years at Hire Heroes USA, a 501c3 nonprofit, that assists transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses succeed in the civilian workforce.

“We are bringing together DFW’s best and brightest leaders for educational and networking events, such as May 1’s Veterans Career Forum. We know that the mentoring component can be a huge jumpstart for success and we want to nurture those opportunities and relationships,” said Sosamon.