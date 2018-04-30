CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under:Armando Juarez, Crystal Almeida, Dallas, Dallas PD, funeral, Home Depot, Local TV, Restland Cemetery, Rockwall, Rogelio Santander, Scott Painter, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends, family members and other folks in the community will honor the life of Dallas Police Department officer Rogelio Santander this week. A public visitation begins Monday for the 27-year-old officer, who was shot and killed while trying to take a man into custody at a Home Depot store last week.

The visitation starts at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Ross Avenue. Santander’s funeral will then be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall. As many as 3,000 guests from all across the country are expected to attend that service.

Rogelio Santander

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Even some people who did not know Santander personally will likely arrive in North Texas to be at the service on Tuesday and say goodbye. As has been the case with other police funerals over the years, many officers from across the nation will travel to Dallas as a show of support.

Police escorted Santander’s body away from the funeral home on Friday, in a somber salute.

Dallas Police Procession

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Another police procession will be held after the funeral, from the church to the burial site at Restland Cemetery on Greenville Avenue. The route is set to go west Interstate-30, north on the President George Bush Turnpike, south along Highway 75 and then east on Interstate-635. Expect traffic delays in these areas on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a memorial continues to grow outside of the Northeast Substation, where Santander worked. A collection of signs, balloons, flags and flowers adorn a squad car, and members of the community kept stopping by over the weekend to pay their respects to the fallen officer and add to the tribute.

Dallas Police Memorial

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

At a vigil last Thursday night, Santander was praised for his work ethic, his smile and his sacrifice.

Santander was not the only victim of last week’s shooting in Dallas. Officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot loss prevention officer Scott Painter were also injured. They were all attempting to take a customer with a felony warrant into custody. At last check, Almeida and Painter are still in the hospital and improving.

Shooting suspect Armando Juarez remains behind bars on charges of capital murder, aggravated assault on a public servant and aggravated assault in retaliation. His bond sits at more than $4 million. Sources said that Juarez was not handcuffed after being told that he was going to jail, which allowed him to pull out a gun and start shooting.

