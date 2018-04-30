GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Granbury High School students died Monday while swimming in the Wheeler Branch Reservoir near Glen Rose, Hood County authorities said.

Both victims were flown by air ambulance to an area hospital according to Somervell County Fire Chief Mark Crawford, but neither survived.

Granbury ISD released a statement on its Facebook page saying it’s mourning the loss of two students who died Monday in an incident that was not school-related.

Counselors are on campus for students and administrators.

Here is the complete statement:

Granbury High School is mourning the loss of two students who tragically passed away on Monday. This was not school-related. GHS counselors and administrators as well as local ministers are available for students needing to discuss this during an open time at the GHS auditorium, which will be open though early evening tonight. The counselors are prepared to assist students and staff members on Tuesday morning as well. The identity of the students will be released upon consent of family members.

The students identities have not yet been made public by authorities.