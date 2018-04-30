DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Were it not for the hospital bed, you might think that you’ve stumbled into a high end spa– except that most of these customers will leave with bundles of joy, instead of a back rub.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve built,” says Chris Mowan, CEO of Medical City Dallas as officials gather to officially unveil the new Medical City Women’s Hospital.

The first baby– a sweet girl– has already arrived, and she’s a showstopper for sure. Now, hospital staffers are showing off the luxury accommodations that they say complement the top notch care that new moms expect.

“She wants her healthcare to be on point,” says Laura Swaney, Vice President of Women’s & Children’s Services for Medical City Healthcare. “She has an expectation of what’s she’s looking for.”

Swaney says the goal of the chain’s new $125 million expansion is to exceed those expectations.

A dozen VIP suites for delivering moms resemble small apartments with a separate living area and pull down bed, microwave, coffee maker and fully stocked fridge. And then there’s the oversized bath with Burt’s Bees products and a bidet.

“Truly, everything is spa like, from the color to the linens to the bath products that we chose, to the flat screen TV’s, to the view that you have,” says Swaney.

But, don’t get distracted by the frills. Hospital staffers say the new Women’s Hospital will provide a level of care previously unavailable in North Texas.

“To have a full breath and depth of a children’s hospital under one roof with a Women’s hospital … is absolutely unique and just wonderful for the women in this area,” says Swaney.

The hospital which is being billed as a “luxury” healthcare option will also include 84 Level IV (highest) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit rooms. The hospital’s design, even there, allows flexibility to meet changing patient needs.

“The room is designed in a way that can be expanded, so that the family can be in one location,” says Mowan when describing the often complicated medical needs of multiple births, “so all of the babies that may need a higher level of neonatal intensive care, whether it’s twins, triplets, or quadruplets … [they] can all be in the same room.”

And for the first time, babies with life threatening medical issues requiring surgery prior to delivery, can receive that care without traveling to other cities.

“It’s an extraordinarily difficult time,” says Timothy Crombleholme, MD, Director of Medical City Dallas’ Fetal Care Center.” Many, if not all of the conditions that we treat are lethal without intervention.”

Dr. Crombleholme says previously North Texas families requiring care for conditions such as spina bifida (the spinal cord is exposed) would need to travel to Houston, Cincinnati, Colorado or Philadelphia. Now, the potentially life saving surgeries can be performed in North Texas.

“They were away from their family supports, oftentimes taking breaks from work and the logistical challenges these patients faced were extraordinary. [Now] it’ll be available in their back yard.”

The Women’s Hospital will include 222 private rooms, 24 modern labor and delivery rooms, 4 new C-section operating rooms, 27 women’s medical/surgical rooms, 19 antepartum rooms and 56 postpartum rooms. Two floors of the new hospital has been designated for physician offices to provide additional convenient access to specialists.

“There is no other healthcare system in this area that can care for the mother and the baby quite like the way we are going to do here at Medical City,” says Swaney. “I have a feeling that we’re going to have a harder time encouraging mothers to take their bundles of joy and the families home– they’re gonna wanna stay. It’s absolutely beautiful.”