ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Rangers left-handed starter Martin Perez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right elbow discomfort.

The Rangers made the move before Monday night’s series opener at Cleveland. Reliever Jose Leclerc was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third big league stint this season.

Perez had arthroscopic surgery on his non-throwing elbow in December. He broke a bone in a fall after being spooked by a bull on his ranch in Venezuela.

Martin Perez #33 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch in the first inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Perez, who has struggled so far this season, (2-3, 9.67 ERA) returned to Texas to have his elbow re-examined on Monday, a day after giving up four runs in four innings.

The lefty allowed three home runs Sunday in a 7-2 loss at Toronto. He has given up multiple homers in three of his starts.

Leclerc has made five appearances for the Rangers, allowing only one run in 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

