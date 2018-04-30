Comments
CBS11 News Anchor, Russ McCaskey and CBS11 Traffic Expert, Madison Sawyer, join the DFW Outdoorsman Team at the Dallas Gun Club for a sporting clays event to benefit the State Fair of Texas Youth Livestock and Scholarship Program. Being native Texans, Russ and Madison shoot very well, and we have a great time with other DFW area teams shooting clay targets, eating delicious barbeque and bidding on auction items, all to benefit a wonderful youth program offered by the State Fair of Texas!
Pull! … And enjoy!