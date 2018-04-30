PRINCETON (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a call in the Princeton area after reports of a UFO, with different color flashing lights landing in a field.

Their hunt for an alien invasion was squashed however when all they found was a remote-controlled helicopter.

The department had fun with the “investigation” though, talking about it with a tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook.

The helicopter is in the property room at the Sheriff’s Office awaiting its rightful owner.

Call 972.547.5100 to claim it.