NEW YORK (AP) – “Avengers: Infinity War” was even bigger than previously estimated. The Walt Disney Co. on Monday reported final weekend numbers for the superhero smash at $257.7 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, further boosting the film’s record-breaking opening weekend.

The revised figure was due to unexpectedly strong Sunday ticket sales, Disney said. The Marvel blockbuster grossed $69.2 million on Sunday, besting the record held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by more than $8 million.

Disney had forecast a $250 million debut, which topped the $248 million record set by “The Force Awakens” in 2015. Accounting for inflation, “The Force Awakens” would still narrowly edge “Infinity War” by a few million.

Marvel now holds six of the top 10 opening weekends of all time, with Disney accounting for nine of the 10. “Infinity War” also set a new global opening weekend record with ticket sales exceeding $630 million worldwide.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)