HAPPENING LIVE NOW: Watch The Funeral For Fallen Dallas Police Department Officer Rogelio Santander | See More
Filed Under:Dallas, Darren Ellisor, Donald Trump, Emergency Landing, Jennifer Riordan, Local TV, New York, Philadelphia, Southwest Airlines, Tammie Jo Shults, travel

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is meeting the crew and passengers of a Southwest Airlines flight forced into an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded, damaging the fuselage and critically injuring a passenger who was partially sucked out of a window broken by shrapnel.

The White House said that Trump wants to thank the crew for safely landing the damaged airplane. He also wants to meet the passengers who assisted other travelers.

Capt. Tammie Jo Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor, the pilots, are expected to attend, along with three flight attendants and five passengers.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was headed from New York to Dallas last month when an engine on the Boeing 737 exploded at 30,000 feet. Jennifer Riordan, a bank executive from New Mexico, died from her injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch