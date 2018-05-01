Filed Under:Flight 1380, Flight Crew, Jennifer Riordan, pilot, President Donald Trump, Southwest Airlines, The White House

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — President Donald Trump is hailing the actions of the crew and passengers on a damaged Southwest Airlines flight, saying they showed “great character.”

He says they responded with “tremendous bravery” and “everybody’s talking about it.”

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Tammie Jo Shults, a Southwest Airlines Co. captain, while meeting with the crew and passengers of Southwest Airlines flight 1380 in the Oval Office of the White House on May 1, 2018 in Washington, D.C. An engine on Southwest’s flight 1380, a Boeing Co. 737-700 from New York to Dallas, exploded forcing an emergency landing on April 17 damaging the plane and killing a passenger. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump welcomed the five-person crew and five passengers of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 to the White House on Tuesday.

The New York-to-Dallas-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia last month after an engine exploded at 30,000 feet.

One woman, Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque, died of her injuries after she was partially sucked out of a window that had been broken by shrapnel.

President Donald Trump, center, speaks while meeting with the crew and passengers of Southwest Airlines Co. flight 1380 in the Oval Office of the White House on May 1, 2018 in Washington, D.C. An engine on Southwest’s flight 1380, a Boeing Co. 737-700 from New York to Dallas, exploded forcing an emergency landing on April 17 damaging the plane and killing a passenger. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump hailed the pilot for doing an “incredible job” landing the aircraft. He said “our hearts break” for the passenger who was killed.

Trump also recognized the passengers on Southwest Flight 1380, namely those who aided Riordan aboard the plane.

“We’re indebted to the passengers aboard the flight, including Tim McGinty, Andrew Needum, Peggy Phillips…thank you folks,” Trump said.

He noted that Phillips, a nurse, helped administer CPR on Riordan until the flight landed.

“Your bravery, your compassion, are truly appreciated,” Trump said.

Trump wrapped up his remarks, saying: “The actions of the crew and passengers of Southwest Flight 1380, show the great character of our nation…we’re very,very proud of them.”

