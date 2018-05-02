MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old high school student who was allegedly planning a mass shooting at a North Texas shopping mall.

Matin Azizi-Yarand has been taken into custody and charged with terrorism for plotting an attack at the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco. The shooting was allegedly set to happen sometime in May.

Azizi-Yarand is said to have spent $1,400 on weapons and tactical gear for his attack.

Law enforcement officials have obtained the Plano High School student’s “manifesto” in which he allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS. Authorities said that Azizi-Yarand was also trying to solicit others into joining him on the mass shooting spree, though affidavits suggest that he wanted to be a “lone wolf.”

“The FBI is not aware of any additional threats associated with this arrest,” explained FBI special agent Eric K. Jackson. “The American people can take comfort in knowing that we continue to work diligently to protect and defend the United States and to ensure the safety of the communities we serve.”

According to an affidavit, the case began in December 2017 when Azizi-Yarand started communicating with an FBI source in a mobile messaging app. It is here that Azizi-Yarand allegedly expressed his desire to commit an attack, adding that he had been reading ISIS guides for “performing operations and making bombs.”

“This case exemplifies the wide reach terrorist groups have through social media and other means,” said Chief Gregory Rushin of the Plano Police Department, “to radicalize others in communities across our country.”

In his earliest conversations with the FBI’s source, Azizi-Yarand allegedly said, “It is not about how many kill, but how much money you will make these countries spend in security just for a simple attack… although having a high number will get their attention.”

“I want to put America in the state that Europe is in, which is having to have soldiers deployed in streets,” Azizi-Yarand added, according to an affidavit. “Something that will cost them a lot financially too.”

“We are fortunate that the brave men and women of local and federal law enforcement work around the clock to prevent acts of terrorism and mass shootings,” said Collin County district attorney Greg Willis.

If he is convicted, Azizi-Yarand could face up to life in prison for criminal solicitation and up to 10 years in prison for making a terroristic threat. His bond has been set at a total of $3 million.

Chief John Bruce of the Frisco Police Department added, “The facts of this case, though alarming, serve as an example of the power of cooperation and the importance of each individual remaining vigilant in the spirit of see ‘something, say something.’ I would like to thank all the local and federal partners who worked on this case.”