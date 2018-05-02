DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years on child pornography offenses.

Hugh Michael Glenn of Dallas was convicted, following a three-day trial, of one count of transporting and shipping child pornography and one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Glenn was arrested in September 2016.

The government presented evidence at trial that on August 1, 2016, Glenn transported child pornography by uploading an image of child pornography using Chatstep. Law enforcement obtained Glenn’s laptop computer, which contained the transported image and more than 2,000 other images of child pornography. Glenn confessed to law enforcement that he had gone to chatrooms and viewed child pornography on the Internet.

In 2003, Glenn was convicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas for transporting child pornography. In that case, he was sentenced to ninety-seven months of imprisonment.