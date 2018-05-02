AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas All Grass-Fed, a meat and poultry processor in Sealy, Texas, is recalling approximately 2,300 whole frozen chickens because of processing issues that may have permitted the growth of Salmonella or other bacteria, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday evening.

The recalled chicken was packaged whole in plastic bags and distributed in the Houston, Dallas and Austin areas and sold at Texas All Grass-Fed’s storefront at 1962 Hluchan Road in Sealy.

While the risk of illness is low, DSHS urges people to discard the recalled chicken or return it to the point of sale.

A recent records review found that the firm failed to document that it had taken steps to prevent or eliminate bacterial contamination from the chickens or document that the birds were properly cooled after processing.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with eating the recalled chicken, but anyone who got sick after eating chicken from Texas All Grass-Fed should contact their health care provider and tell them about the possible exposure.