IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving-based Boy Scouts of America is announcing they are changing the name of one of their most iconic scouting programs.

The umbrella organization will keep its name as the Boy Scouts of America, but the program for age groups 11 to 19 will now be called Scouts BSA instead of Boy Scouts.

The program for younger members Cub Scouts, and the one for the oldest members Eagle scouts do not have gender specific names so they will not change.

Assistant Chief Scott Executive Patrick Sterrett said, “Scouts BSA just fits perfectly as we welcome an entirely new gender into our iconic program.”

The name change won’t officially go into effect until February 2019.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the organization began allowing girls into their ranks.

Sterrett said the original move to allow girls to join came after years of parents asking the Boy Scouts to provide programs that appeal to both their daughters and sons.

He added, “We’ll see both boys and girls enjoying the great character and citizenship and leadership programs that we have had throughout 108 years.”

The name change announcement also comes as the organization unveils their fall recruiting campaign themed “Scout Me In” that focuses on diversity and inclusion.