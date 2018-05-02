NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Center for Exploited Children is calling on the public to help them identify a John Doe found in 1985.

The organization partnered with Parabon NanoLabs to create a new, color 3D facial reconstruction in the decades-old case.

With the release of the new image, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office are asking for assistance from the public to help identify the young man.

His skeletal remains were found on October 27, 1985 on a ranch off State Highway 51 in Parker County. A coin from 1984 was found with the remains, thus it is believed he disappeared in 1984 or early 1985.

DNA Phenotyping revealed the John Doe is Caucasian with a very fair or fair skin tone, brown or hazel eyes, and brown hair. He is believed to have been between 14 and 21 years of age. Clothing items found with the remains include a white fleece “Union Bay” brand jacket, a gray cotton “Raphael” brand jacket (size small), a dark gray cotton blend “Gimmick” brand jacket (size small), “Guess” brand blue jeans with leather trim (size 29×32) and “Jockey” brand underwear (size 32-34).

If you have any information regarding the identity of John Doe, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office at 1-817-920-5700 (ext. 8388) or the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 1-682-229-2330.