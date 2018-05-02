AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Paul McCartney and Metallica will headline the performance slate at the 17th annual Austin City Limits Music Festival during the first weekends of October.

Other key acts that are scheduled to play include Childish Gambino, Shawn Mendes, Arctic Monkeys, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Hozier, David Byrne and Travis Scott.

Asleep at the Wheel also will be featured as more than 125 bands perform on eight stages at Zilker Park from October 5-7 and October 12-14.

Also featured will be The Revolution, the band that backed Prince’s performances.

Tickets and lodgings are available at aclfestival.com. Performances also will be streamed at redbull.tv and aclfestival.com.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)