More people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined. But, if caught early, there is a 98 percent cure rate. Learn about risk factors and how to protect yourself.

Attend a free Melanoma Skin Cancer Screening on Saturday, May 12 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Meet with a dermatologist to check moles and other spots for signs of cancer. Plus, no appointment is needed! Click here to find the closest location.