LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officer body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows Las Vegas police at the door of the gunman’s suite, and one saying “Breach! Breach! Breach!” before a loud bang and a fire alarm begins to sound.

Authorities released footage Wednesday from two officers’ body-worn cameras as they respond to gunfire raining down on a concert crowd from a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel last fall.

Officers are heard shouting to each other to say they have checked parts of the room.

A clip shows officers inside a room reading an address off Stephen Paddock’s driver’s license.

Another shows officers in a stairwell walking down a hallway behind armored shields and encountering a security guard holding a handgun.