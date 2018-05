DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was injured when her elevator plummeted several floors before coming to an abrupt stop.

It happened at the Bank of America Building, located at 901 Main Street, in Downtown Dallas, according to Jason Evans, a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters extracted the woman after elevators were brought back up to an accessible level (around the 70th floor).

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.