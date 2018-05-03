HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush took time to compliment the medical workers helping him recover from an infection at a Houston hospital, but said once doctors give him the okay to leave, “I’m outta here.”

The 93-year-old Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22, the day after attending the funeral for his wife, Barbara. The pair were married for 73 years.

Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here. https://t.co/VkWHmxzI6c — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 3, 2018

Bush sent out a tweet Thursday that said everyone at the hospital has been “so nice,” and that he was especially moved when a three-story atrium at the hospital was named to honor him and his late wife.

But he jokes that he doesn’t want people to think he’s “taken up residence” at the hospital.

A family spokesman has said the nation’s 41st president has been regaining his strength.

