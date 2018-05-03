GRANBURY (CBSDFW.COM) – Granbury High School is mourning Thursday after the death of another student — the third this week. The school is letting students choose if they want to take a day off Friday after this grieving week.

The school posted on Facebook it will use a “flex day,” saying it recognizes the GHS family is grieving following the events earlier this week.

This is the third student that died this week. Officials said the student died outside of school Wednesday. The cause of death is still unknown.

Students Oscar Rios and Julian Espinosa-Guerrero drowned Monday while swimming at a lake with a group of friends during senior skip day.

While attendance isn’t mandatory, teachers and staff will be on-hand, buses will still run, meals will be served and counselors will still be at the school if needed.