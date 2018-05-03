Menu
Barbara And President George H.W. Bush Atrium
Houston Methodist has named the atrium in its new Paula and Joseph C. “Rusty” Walter III Tower the Barbara and President George H.W. Bush Atrium in honor of the past president and beloved first lady. Matt Yurus reports.
Former College Football Player, Now North Texas Cop Picks Off Purse Snatcher
A former college football player got to put some of his gridiron skills to use out in the real world Wednesday afternoon as a rookie police officer. Matt Yurus reports.
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Update
After a day of storms, expect to see some more rain Friday morning.
Latest Headlines
Jason Witten Retires After 15 Years With Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys player Jason Witten is retiring after 15 years with the team and will take a spot in the broadcast booth with ESPN's Monday Night Football.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Dustin Johnson tops the latest rankings, even with only one win in 2018.
DISD Discusses Plan To Open All-Boys Elementary School
Dallas ISD already has an all-boys middle school, but the plan is to open an all-boys elementary that will feed into it, giving parents a private school culture within their public school system.
Eat
Domino's Pizza Will Now Deliver To Beaches, Parks, Landmarks
Domino's Pizza has been bringing food to doorsteps for decades. Now, the chain said that its drivers can meet customers at beaches, parks and landmarks to hand over menu items.
Heinz Mixing Things Up, Debating Selling Mayochup In U.S. Stores
Heinz has launched a poll asking Americans if they'd like a pre-made combination of mayonnaise and ketchup -- called Mayochup.
See
Paul McCartney & Metallica To Headline Austin City Limits Music Festival
Paul McCartney and Metallica will headline the performance slate for the 17th annual Austin City Limits Music Festival during the first weekends of October.
Explore The Finest Castles In America On Your Next Vacation
It's often said that a man's home is his castle. That saying takes a special meaning when describing the mansions and fabled castles of America. These are five of the finest American castles to explore.
Play
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Step Back In Time At Scarborough Renaissance Festival
Get ready for adventure at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. From jousting to sword fighting, it's a magical, nonstop, mid-century experience. And you may even run into a mermaid or two.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
May 3, 2018 at 4:00 pm
