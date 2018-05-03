Jason Witten Retires After 15 Years With CowboysDallas Cowboys player Jason Witten is retiring after 15 years with the team and will take a spot in the broadcast booth with ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Twitter Reacts To Astros Closer Ken Giles Punching Self In FaceIt was a bad night at the ballpark for the 'Stros closer and Twitter was ready with plenty of jokes.

Danica Patrick Settling Back Into IndyCarDanica Patrick got her green Chevrolet up to speed quickly on Wednesday. Much has changed since she last competed in the IndyCar circuit in 2011. She's still trying to find her comfort level, and understands that it's going to take some time to get reoriented.

Bauer Says Pitchers Should Be Able To Use Sticky Substances On BaseballIndians right-hander Trevor Bauer believes that the MLB should allow pitchers to use sticky substances on the baseball during games, giving them an advantage. The present rules that ban pitchers from doing so are rarely enforced, he said Wednesday.

Frazier Wants Meeting With MLB Commissioner About Strike ZoneMets third baseman Todd Frazier is asking for a meeting with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss his growing frustration about the way that umpires are calling balls and strikes. Frazier criticized the umpiring around the majors after a game on Wednesday.

Capitals' Wilson Receives Deserved SuspensionWilson was suspended three games by the league on Wednesday night after his hit on Pens forward Zach Aston-Reese broke Reese's jaw.

Source: Stars Hire Former Player As New Head CoachCBS11 Sports has confirmed through sources that say it's University of Denver men’s hockey coach Jim Montgomery.

The Kentucky Derby: 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss ItIt's often referred to as the most exciting two minutes in sports. So, what makes the Kentucky Derby so special? Here are five reasons not to miss the horse racing event, which will be held on May 5 at Churchill Downs race track in Louisville, Kentucky.

Trevor Bauer Starts Twitter Battle After Comments About Astros PitchersCleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer ignited a Twitter battle on Tuesday when he insinuated that Astros pitchers are using sticky substances to increase their spin rates.

Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft PicksFrom taking one of the biggest gambles in the first round to wheeling and dealing to strengthen their roster, the Cowboys looked to make some noise heading into the new season.