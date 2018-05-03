Filed Under:Downtown Dallas, Local TV, mail boxes, mail collection boxes, presidential visit, security measure, U.S. Postal Service, USPS

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Postal Service will remove mail collection boxes as a security measure, due to the presidential visit to Dallas on May 4, 2018.

The following blue collection boxes downtown will be removed from service on May 4 and returned to service on May 5.

1929 Elm St.
311 Market St.
1801 N. Lamar St.
701 Commerce St.
501 Elm St.
500 Jackson St.
1100 Commerce St.
1201 Main St.

usps mailbox Mail Collection Boxes In Downtown Dallas Temporarily Removed Friday

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Customers are being advised to deposit mail at alternate postal facilities or in blue collection boxes outside of the vicinity of the Downtown Dallas area.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s