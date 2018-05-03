DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Postal Service will remove mail collection boxes as a security measure, due to the presidential visit to Dallas on May 4, 2018.

The following blue collection boxes downtown will be removed from service on May 4 and returned to service on May 5.

1929 Elm St.

311 Market St.

1801 N. Lamar St.

701 Commerce St.

501 Elm St.

500 Jackson St.

1100 Commerce St.

1201 Main St.

Customers are being advised to deposit mail at alternate postal facilities or in blue collection boxes outside of the vicinity of the Downtown Dallas area.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website.