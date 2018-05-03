NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — More than two dozen additional women have come forward to accuse former “CBS This Morning” anchor Charlie Rose of sexual misconduct, according to a five-month investigation by the Washington Post, which asserts that CBS management was warned about his behavior on three separate occasions over three decades.

The new allegations come nearly six months after the Post chronicled a pattern of sexual misconduct by the longtime journalist toward multiple women. CBS fired Rose in November and PBS canceled his namesake program after those allegations came to light.

Fourteen CBS News employees and 13 women who worked with him at other jobs accused Rose of sexually harassing them, according to the investigation.

In a statement, CBS News President David Rhodes said: “Since we terminated Charlie Rose, we’ve worked to strengthen existing systems to ensure a safe environment where everyone can do their best work. Some of the actions we have taken have been reported publicly, some have not. We offer employees discretion and fairness, and we take swift action when we learn of unacceptable behavior. That said, we cannot corroborate or confirm many of the situations described. We continue to look for ways to improve our workplace and this period of reflection and action has been important to all of us. We are not done with this process.”

The Post reports that managers were alerted about Rose’s behavior at least three times – from 1986 to 2017.

