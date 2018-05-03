AUSTIN (AP) — Travis County prosecutors have determined the actions of two Austin police officers were justified in the 2016 shooting death of a woman who was brandishing a BB gun.

The Travis County district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday that the finding by prosecutors means the case will not be presented to a grand jury.

Authorities have said a man called police in October 2016 saying his girlfriend, 26-year-old Micah Jester, was behaving erratically and asked for a mental health officer.

Officers arrived to find Jester pointing a gun at them and shouting for them to shoot and kill her.

Police previously said the officers feared for their lives and fired at Jester, who fell to the ground and again pointed the gun at officers, drawing more police fire.