ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Some popular video games are about to be recognized for their impact on the multibillion-dollar industry.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame is scheduled to induct its Class of 2018 on Thursday.

The inductees were chosen from among 12 finalists revealed in March at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed.

A person plays the Ms. Pac-Man game at the 2004 Toy Industry Association & Toy Wishes Holiday Preview show in New York City. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The finalists were: “Ms. Pac-Man,” ”John Madden Football,” ”Asteroids,” ”Call of Duty,” ”Dance Dance Revolution,” ”Final Fantasy VII,” ”Half-Life,” ”King’s Quest,” ”Metroid,” ”Minecraft,” ”Spacewar!,” and “Tomb Raider.”

Electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile — are eligible for the hall. Honorees are recognized for their popularity over time and influence on other games and pop culture.

